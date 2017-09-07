The J Files

Tori Amos

Tori Amos

Tori Amos has a huge list of massive singles that are among the most iconic songs in alternative rock.
Listening to ‘Cornflake Girl’, ‘Professional Widow’ or ‘Spark’ will immediately take you back to the moment you first heard them and how they made you feel.

But dig ever so slightly beneath that surface and you’ll find 15 albums packed full of artful, musically ambitious pop and rock music. Songs packed with deep and thought-provoking lyrics and phenomenal musicality. It’s a dense, rewarding catalogue of music, packed with gems that dig their claws in and don’t let go until they’ve affected you emotionally.

Tori Amos releases her new album Native Invader this Friday, so we’re looking back at her extraordinary career in the J Files.

Lindsay McDougall presents the Tori Amos J Files on Thursday 7 September from 8pm on Double J.

The Songs

Not only does Tori Amos have 15 albums worth of songs from which fans can pick their favourites, there are countless live bootlegs and alternate versions of her songs to pore over as well.

Everyone has their favourites, and usually a pretty vivid story to go along with what got them obsessed.

Kate Miller-Heidke will never forget the impact Tori Amos’ debut album had on her when she was a child.

“I remember my mum coming home one day with Little Earthquakes, I must have been only about ten years old I think,” she recalls.

“I remember her saying 'I've bought this CD by this lady who apparently is not a very good singer. A lot of people say she's terrible. But I like it!'

“I remember her putting it on and, after a few listens, it was the song 'Winter' that really reached out and grabbed me by the balls.

 

“I took the CD out and I ran up the hill to my best friend's house, her name was Carrie Mott, I went in there and I insisted that we draw all the blinds, we lay down on her bed in the darkness and we listened to ‘Winter’ and she wasn't allowed to say a word until the song had finished.

“I remember just lying there thinking 'Wow, this is the most beautiful song I've ever heard'.”

That 1992 debut album was a big one for Ella Hooper as well.

“I came across Little Earthquakes when I was about 13,” she says. “It made such a huge impact on me.

I remember just lying there thinking 'Wow, this is the most beautiful song I've ever heard'.
Kate Miller-Heidke

“I think the lyrical content of Little Earthquakes was a real eye opener for me.

"I just had my mind blown by the rawness and the openness, the sharing, the offering she's making in that album from the lowest of the low moments and the most personal crises, to more triumphant and romantic moments, I just couldn't believe how honest and how raw it is.

“I think Tori Amos is a real trailblazer and she kind of defies categorisation, which I think can be a blessing and a curse in a pop career.

"She doesn't quite fit into any previous mould, and I love that about her.”

It took some deep diving for Jack Colwell to discover his favourite version of his favourite Tori Amos song, though.

“I first heard Tori when I was a teenager and was totally struck by her raw, emotional vocal delivery,” he says. “I'd never heard an artist be at once so guttural and so tender.

“I discovered Tori's music through an online forum and was quick to become involved in every fan’s favourite pastime, looking for and trading live bootlegs.”

“'Honey', originally meant for Under The Pink but taken off at the last minute, was the song I immediately connected with and couldn't get enough of the version from the Summer of Sin tour. 

 

“From the strident and brooding piano intro to the almost pleading vocal line, unsure whether it's actually okay with being ignored.”

Among Amos many famous fans are Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, and Amos says the feeling is mutual.

“Well they know I steal shamelessly from them,” she told Angela Catterns in 1996. “When I was studying at the Peabody, I started in 1968, and it was pretty strict. But I was obsessed with The White AlbumSgt Pepper and Led Zeppelin.

“All I could do was go over and over and over Jimmy’s playing and phrasing. I studied him and studied him and I studied him and I said 'I'm gonna bring this to the piano'. Because he was a bridge from classical music to contemporary playing. He understood that.

 

“And Robert, of course, is the goddess. Robert understands the energy of the feminine. You're looking at a bit of Merlin. When you understand that, you understand what their power was. It was about the sensuality of the goddess. That's what their music was about.”

The Piano

Body: 

Tori Amos has pretty much always been a musical genius. At the age of six she was admitted to the Peabody Institute to study piano – their youngest student ever – before being asked to leave due to her interest in rock music.

Piano has remained at the core of what Amos does. But she is no ordinary pianist. She approaches the instrument with an energy that is unlike anyone else.

 

Her expertise on the instrument, coupled with her imagination and boundless willingness to experiment, means that she creates music that’s technically flawless, emotionally affecting and brimming with vitality.

“I think the piano has been stigmatised,” she told Angela Catterns in 1996. “The piano isn't given her due. A lot of the time she is relegated to sappy, crappy pop music, or just strict classical music.”

Tori Amos takes the piano into the realm of alt-rock with more force and grit than any other artist.

“I don't think I'd heard a female piano player sound so tough before,” Ella Hooper says. “That's something I sort of associated with more jazzy, standards type music, like Ricki Lee Jones and stuff like that.

“Tori attacks the piano in a way that sounds so dramatic and so badass, it's a really take no prisoners approach to the piano.

“If you've ever seen her live, the way she straddles her seat and uses almost every limb in the performance, it's the most entertaining piano playing I've ever seen before.”

I don't think I'd heard a female piano player sound so tough before.
Ella Hooper

“For me, what I love about Tori is that she made the piano cool,” Jack Colwell says.

“In lots of ways she is an unlikely rock god. But she has claimed and staked her place for the last quarter of a century, even invented her own genre in lots of ways.”

The fierceness of her music isn’t solely down to the piano.

“The production is incredible too,” Hooper says.

“The production on ‘Crucify’, ‘Tear In Your Hand’ and ‘These Precious Things’ sounds so fresh today. I was just giving it a listen in the car the other day and I couldn't believe how contemporary it sounded.”

On her hugely celebrated third album Boys For Pele, Amos added the harpsichord to her repertoire. It added a new dimension to her sound, though she admitted she needed to wait until she was ready to embrace the instrument after a cold early relationship with it.

“I played it when I was younger, when I was studying classical music and I played a Scarlatti program on it,” Amos told Catterns. “But I didn't respect the instrument because it didn't have sustain. It's kind of like red lipstick when you're 13. You don't appreciate lipstick yet.

“I just had to get to a point where I could honour the instrument for what it is. And it's taken a long time til I was ready to do that.”

