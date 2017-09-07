Tori AmosSubmitted by nicklangley on Mon, 09/04/2017 - 16:36
Tori Amos

Tori Amos has a huge list of massive singles that are among the most iconic songs in alternative rock.
Listening to ‘Cornflake Girl’, ‘Professional Widow’ or ‘Spark’ will immediately take you back to the moment you first heard them and how they made you feel.
But dig ever so slightly beneath that surface and you’ll find 15 albums packed full of artful, musically ambitious pop and rock music. Songs packed with deep and thought-provoking lyrics and phenomenal musicality. It’s a dense, rewarding catalogue of music, packed with gems that dig their claws in and don’t let go until they’ve affected you emotionally.
Tori Amos releases her new album Native Invader this Friday, so we’re looking back at her extraordinary career in the J Files.
Lindsay McDougall presents the Tori Amos J Files on Thursday 7 September from 8pm on Double J.
