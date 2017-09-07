Not only does Tori Amos have 15 albums worth of songs from which fans can pick their favourites, there are countless live bootlegs and alternate versions of her songs to pore over as well.

Everyone has their favourites, and usually a pretty vivid story to go along with what got them obsessed.

Kate Miller-Heidke will never forget the impact Tori Amos’ debut album had on her when she was a child.

“I remember my mum coming home one day with Little Earthquakes, I must have been only about ten years old I think,” she recalls.

“I remember her saying 'I've bought this CD by this lady who apparently is not a very good singer. A lot of people say she's terrible. But I like it!'

“I remember her putting it on and, after a few listens, it was the song 'Winter' that really reached out and grabbed me by the balls.

“I took the CD out and I ran up the hill to my best friend's house, her name was Carrie Mott, I went in there and I insisted that we draw all the blinds, we lay down on her bed in the darkness and we listened to ‘Winter’ and she wasn't allowed to say a word until the song had finished.

“I remember just lying there thinking 'Wow, this is the most beautiful song I've ever heard'.”

That 1992 debut album was a big one for Ella Hooper as well.

“I came across Little Earthquakes when I was about 13,” she says. “It made such a huge impact on me.

I remember just lying there thinking 'Wow, this is the most beautiful song I've ever heard'.

Kate Miller-Heidke

“I think the lyrical content of Little Earthquakes was a real eye opener for me.

"I just had my mind blown by the rawness and the openness, the sharing, the offering she's making in that album from the lowest of the low moments and the most personal crises, to more triumphant and romantic moments, I just couldn't believe how honest and how raw it is.

“I think Tori Amos is a real trailblazer and she kind of defies categorisation, which I think can be a blessing and a curse in a pop career.

"She doesn't quite fit into any previous mould, and I love that about her.”

It took some deep diving for Jack Colwell to discover his favourite version of his favourite Tori Amos song, though.

“I first heard Tori when I was a teenager and was totally struck by her raw, emotional vocal delivery,” he says. “I'd never heard an artist be at once so guttural and so tender.

“I discovered Tori's music through an online forum and was quick to become involved in every fan’s favourite pastime, looking for and trading live bootlegs.”

“'Honey', originally meant for Under The Pink but taken off at the last minute, was the song I immediately connected with and couldn't get enough of the version from the Summer of Sin tour.

“From the strident and brooding piano intro to the almost pleading vocal line, unsure whether it's actually okay with being ignored.”

Among Amos many famous fans are Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin, and Amos says the feeling is mutual.

“Well they know I steal shamelessly from them,” she told Angela Catterns in 1996. “When I was studying at the Peabody, I started in 1968, and it was pretty strict. But I was obsessed with The White Album, Sgt Pepper and Led Zeppelin.

“All I could do was go over and over and over Jimmy’s playing and phrasing. I studied him and studied him and I studied him and I said 'I'm gonna bring this to the piano'. Because he was a bridge from classical music to contemporary playing. He understood that.

“And Robert, of course, is the goddess. Robert understands the energy of the feminine. You're looking at a bit of Merlin. When you understand that, you understand what their power was. It was about the sensuality of the goddess. That's what their music was about.”