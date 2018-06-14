Warp RecordsSubmitted by luanneshneier on Wed, 06/13/2018 - 16:23
They’ve brought us game-changing records from artists as diverse as Aphex Twin, Grizzly Bear, Squarepusher, Broadcast, PVT and Kelela, to name a small handful.
The one unifying trait that Warp artists possess is an unwillingness to conform to the expectations of any given genre, be it electro, indie rock, R&B or anything else. These artists are outsiders, and they’re the best at what they do.
The Warp Records roster is one of the most vast, eclectic and generally impressive of any label in modern music. We’re excited to delve in and tell the stories of some of its most prominent and exciting artists.
Join Gemma Pike for the Warp Records J Files, Thursday 14 June from 8pm on Double J