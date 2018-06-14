Frequencies was not necessarily a smash hit. It didn’t reach the dizzy heights that many Warp Records albums would later accomplish. But, in the context of modern music – especially modern dance music – this record was a game-changer.

LFO was a duo of Gez Varley and Mark Bell, two young lads from Leeds who knew a thing or two about being in the right place at the right time.

Local DJ Martin Williams spun their track ‘LFO’ at Leeds club The Warehouse one night. Steve Beckett and Rob Mitchell from Warp Records were in the crowd, and the track brought them to a standstill. They asked Williams what it was, and he pointed out the two youngsters who’d made it.

That track went on to be one of the highlights of British dance music in the early 90s and remains adored by electronic music lovers to this day. It became a rave anthem the world over, and inspired so many producers and DJs that you can hear its influence throughout the

While the duo were making history with their debut record, their first move was to pay tribute to the artists who had inspired them. The album’s first track ‘Intro’ isn’t its strongest moment musically, but it sets up the outfit’s modus operandi right from the start.

‘House, what is house?

Technotronic, KLF, or something you just live in? To me, House is Phuture, Pierre, Fingers, Adonis, et cetera

The pioneers of the hypnotic groove: Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode and the Yellow Magic Orchestra. This album is dedicated to you.

In the future, we hope our music will bring everyone a little closer together. Gay, straight, Black or white, one nation under a groove’

They made music as hypnotic and with the same strange, rigid soul of Kraftwerk. They made music with bass so big it consistently challenged the biggest of soundsystems. They made music that typified the progression of electronic music in the early 1990s.

“The whole album only has a certain amount of sounds on it – you could probably count them on two hands – but there’s still an amazing variety to it,” Friendly Fires told NME in 2015.

Between the stilted, otherworldly ‘We Are Back’, the choppy soul of ‘Love Is The Message’, the jazzy ‘Nurture’ and the creepy ‘Simon From Sydney’, Frequencies jumps around enough to keep your attention for its 54 minutes. But it brings in these new elements seamlessly, making it one of the great early dance albums.

Bell went on to work on Björk’s records – every single one of them up to Biophilia in 2011 – before his untimely passing in 2014.

Gez Varley became G-Man in the mid-90s and continues to make music under that guise to this day.

While Frequencies has undoubtedly dated, it still sounds exciting. And its fingerprints remain all across modern electronic music.