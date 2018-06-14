The J Files

For almost 30 years, Warp Records has been a champion of musical mavericks.

They've brought us game-changing records from artists as diverse as Aphex Twin, Grizzly Bear, Squarepusher, Broadcast, PVT and Kelela, to name a small handful.

The one unifying trait that Warp artists possess is an unwillingness to conform to the expectations of any given genre, be it electro, indie rock, R&B or anything else. These artists are outsiders, and they're the best at what they do.

The Warp Records roster is one of the most vast, eclectic and generally impressive of any label in modern music. We're excited to delve in and tell the stories of some of its most prominent and exciting artists.

Join Gemma Pike for the Warp Records J Files, Thursday 14 June from 8pm on Double J.

Warp Records

5 Amazing Warp Records Releases

Body: 

Some record labels are so much more than mere middle-men between the artist and their audience. The best labels are true arbiters, willing to support the artists that push boundaries and make us think and feel different about music.

Warp Records is one of those labels. 

Given Warp have been behind the release of hundreds of albums in the almost 30 years they’ve been in existence, it’s tough to pick out a few that stand out as the absolute highlights of the work they have issued.

So, consider this as a mere beginners’ guide to some of the label’s earliest victories and some of the records that prove they’re still doing amazing things after all these years.

If you’re new to the Warp catalogue and you like what you hear, you’ve got no end of musical discovery ahead of you. Open your mind, throw on your best headphones, and get ready to take a sonic trip that will test everything you thought you knew about music.

LFO – Frequencies (1991)

Subtitle: 
A record that helped shape dance music as we know it
Image: 
lfo.jpg
Body: 

Frequencies was not necessarily a smash hit. It didn’t reach the dizzy heights that many Warp Records albums would later accomplish. But, in the context of modern music – especially modern dance music – this record was a game-changer.

LFO was a duo of Gez Varley and Mark Bell, two young lads from Leeds who knew a thing or two about being in the right place at the right time.

Local DJ Martin Williams spun their track ‘LFO’ at Leeds club The Warehouse one night. Steve Beckett and Rob Mitchell from Warp Records were in the crowd, and the track brought them to a standstill. They asked Williams what it was, and he pointed out the two youngsters who’d made it.

 

That track went on to be one of the highlights of British dance music in the early 90s and remains adored by electronic music lovers to this day. It became a rave anthem the world over, and inspired so many producers and DJs that you can hear its influence throughout the

While the duo were making history with their debut record, their first move was to pay tribute to the artists who had inspired them. The album’s first track ‘Intro’ isn’t its strongest moment musically, but it sets up the outfit’s modus operandi right from the start.

House, what is house?

Technotronic, KLF, or something you just live in? To me, House is Phuture, Pierre, Fingers, Adonis, et cetera

The pioneers of the hypnotic groove: Brian Eno, Tangerine Dream, Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode and the Yellow Magic Orchestra. This album is dedicated to you.

In the future, we hope our music will bring everyone a little closer together. Gay, straight, Black or white, one nation under a groove

They made music as hypnotic and with the same strange, rigid soul of Kraftwerk. They made music with bass so big it consistently challenged the biggest of soundsystems. They made music that typified the progression of electronic music in the early 1990s.

“The whole album only has a certain amount of sounds on it – you could probably count them on two hands – but there’s still an amazing variety to it,” Friendly Fires told NME in 2015.

 

Between the stilted, otherworldly ‘We Are Back’, the choppy soul of ‘Love Is The Message’, the jazzy ‘Nurture’ and the creepy ‘Simon From Sydney’, Frequencies jumps around enough to keep your attention for its 54 minutes. But it brings in these new elements seamlessly, making it one of the great early dance albums.

Bell went on to work on Björk’s records – every single one of them up to Biophilia in 2011 – before his untimely passing in 2014.

Gez Varley became G-Man in the mid-90s and continues to make music under that guise to this day.

While Frequencies has undoubtedly dated, it still sounds exciting. And its fingerprints remain all across modern electronic music.

Polygon Window – Surfing On Sine Waves (1993)

Subtitle: 
Aphex Twin churns out more genius months after his debut LP
Image: 
polygon.jpg
Body: 

Warp’s first really big play into bringing intelligent and boundary pushing electronica to the masses was through their Artificial Intelligence series of albums.

Between 1992 and 1994, the label issued eight albums – six artist albums and two compilations – that showcased electronic music at its bravest and often most abrasive, confronting or just plain bizarre.

But this was weirdness for the sake of it. This was the work of young minds who knew they were on the cusp of technology and a music scene that would give the music loving public something they genuinely had not heard before.

 

More than half a decade before he would terrify us with ‘Come To Daddy’ and ‘Windowlicker’, Richard D. James was already proving himself to be some kind of brilliant, evil genius.

His debut album – a classic by anyone’s estimation – was issued through Apollo Records in November of 1992. Less than half a year later, James was back – this time under the name Polygon Window, and on the Warp Records label.

The eponymous Polygon Window record was a brilliant snapshot of everything James brought to the early ‘90s music scene. The nom de plume and release so swiftly after his acclaimed debut means it’s popularly overlooked, but it’s one of his most critically adored records.

Its weird, alien beats and bleeps may have confounded many at the time, but the actual 11 songs that make up the record are, at least by current standards, actually kinda catchy. James’ use of melody was key to a record like Surfing on Sine Waves connecting with an audience of music lovers and not being merely for the chin-scratching set.

There is no shortage of terrifying moments on the record. The nightmarish synth motif of ‘Untitled’, underpinned by evil, cinematic strings. The synths that wind in and out of the title track are unnerving. The jackhammering beats of ‘Quoth’ are particularly primal. And ‘Quino-Phec’ sounds like the soundtrack to an especially dystopian scene in a spooky video game.

 

But electronic music was moving this way. It was becoming both more aggressive and more beautiful. It was making sonic weirdness more palatable, as audiences’ acceptance of these broad and bizarre ideas became more widespread.

And James wasn’t making fucked up sounds for the sake of it. He was doing it because he wanted to create something that no one else was doing. He fit the Warp brief of pushing music into new spaces that just so happened to work on the dancefloor as well as in the minds of intelligent EDM composers.

Autechre – Tri Repetae (1995)

Subtitle: 
Spacious, influential, intelligent electronica
Image: 
autechre.jpg
Body: 

It’s tough to pick just one Autechre record to include here. By the time the British duo got to album number three in 1995, they were already heralded as one of the most interesting and accomplished artists in the burgeoning experimental electronic scene.

The fractured beats and handful of heavily synthesized – but largely unpretentious – melodic elements of Tri Repetae work in such perfect unison. Its use of space on tracks like ‘Overand’ exemplify the importance and power of silence and moments of near-nothingness.

 

In its liner note, the duo state that the record isn’t necessarily complete without the surface noise that comes with listening on vinyl. So much so that they printed it on the sleeve of the album.

“Incomplete without surface noise,” the CD cover states. “Complete with surface noise,” reads the vinyl version.

The sounds throughout are completely captivating.

“Constantly mutating loops spin through tidal ebbs and flows of alien noise, massive synth arcs and tinkling piano,” Mike Barnes wrote for Select magazine in 1995. “And there's always something happening in the mix – some detail that slowly comes into focus and disappears, some twist to the rhythm – are you listening, ambient bedroom noodlers?”

Autechre used the luxury of time to their favour on Tri Repetae. Each song is a lengthy, slow moving exploration of sound. It often introduces new sonic elements gently; some of the sounds might have been jarring, but rarely were we unprepared for them.

While Autechre were never a dancefloor centric outfit, there are a couple of moments on Tri Repetae that bring the tempo up enough to tempt us to move, rather than merely reflect on the emotional resonance of these tracks.

 

The pulsating ‘Clipper’ picks up the pace early on, its deep, glitchy groove and ambient synth drones working in perfect tandem to inject some early energy into the record.

Later on, ‘Eutow’ seems to prefigure the dubstep boom that would come many years later and see mainstream teens go crazy for bassy drops not completely dissimilar to what these two brilliant British nerds had conceived here.

Before that, though, Tri Repetae served as a huge inspiration to the artists who would emerge in the glitch scene towards the end of the 90s and remains one of the most broadly loved record that fits into that unique subgenre.

Ambient, noisy, beautiful, scary, complex, restrained and overwhelming; Tri Repetae is a complicated piece of art that continues to challenge and delight so many years on.

Battles – Mirrored (2007)

Subtitle: 
Avant-garde prog-rock for indie kids
Image: 
battles.JPG
Body: 

The impact that Battles had on indie rock in the mid-2000s probably needs its own article. Mirrored sounded like nothing else at the time. It was aggressive, jarring, danceable, kinda playful, incredibly serious and – above all else – staggeringly impressive.

Ian Williams (Don Caballero), John Stanier (Helmet), Dave Konopka (Lynx) and experimental composer/performer Tyondai Braxton put their heads together to concoct music so fierce and primal and strange that you couldn’t help but take notice of what they were doing, whether you liked it or not.

 

While Battles had well and truly ingratiated themselves already with their first couple of EPs, their debut album turned them into an indie rock juggernaut. For the first time their brand of math rock was matched with vocals, courtesy of Braxton.

Rather than making the songs more typical, this just brought a new element of weirdness to what they did. Braxton’s bizarre incantations were as dizzying as the complex arrangements the overly proficient quartet cooked up.

The concept of the band remains kinda tough to sell. It’s math rock, it’s avant-garde, it’s straight-ahead rock’n’roll, it’s prog-rock, it’s dance music, it’s soul, it’s metal… it’s truly unique. And it connected.

 

Mirrored ended up on every end of year list you could imagine. It received raves from every publication. Battles became immensely in demand the world over and toured for over a year on the back of the record.

It was surely an unexpected response. This was music so overtly unmarketable that no one could have imagined it would have made Battles such indie darlings.

Mirrored is a breathtaking aesthetic left-turn that sounds less like rock circa 2007 than rock circa 2097, a world where Marshall stacks and micro-processing go hand in hand,” Jess Harvell wrote for Pitchfork.

Once again, Warp Records showed us all what the future of music could sound like. Once again, they nurtured risk takers. Once again, it paid off. And it didn’t end there.

Kelela – Take Me Apart (2017)

Subtitle: 
Modern R&B with a few distinct Warp touches
Image: 
kelela.jpg
Body: 

“I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the 'burbs listening to R&B, jazz and Björk,” Kelela said in a statement about her debut album Take Me Apart, released in October last year.

It’s a rare statement where an artist so succinctly prepares us to enjoy what she has created. On its surface, Take Me Apart is just another strong R&B record from yet another promising singer who may or not become a superstar in the near future.

 

But closer listening reveals that this isn’t paint-by-numbers R&B. There’s something really complex and inventive happening with these songs. Something that has no doubt rubbed off from those jazz and Björk records that Kelela was playing in her youth.

Kelela teamed up with producers who deal in the experimental and ambient for the songs on Take Me Apart. Warp artists Arca and Kwes helped to steer the direction of some of the songs, while British producers like Bok Bok and Jam City brought a little of that UK bass sound to the record.

The sprawling ‘Enough’ utilises loose percussion and woozy synths to set something of an uncomfortable mood, before Kelela’s voice soars in dramatically, sounding grand and angelic. It’s both confident and hugely vulnerable, giving an overall sense of unease that is quite powerful.

 

The mammoth, wobbly bass in ‘Blue Light’ would have gone down a treat in those Leeds clubs in the early 90s. The scattery beats and manipulated vocals of ‘Onanon’ make it urgent and just a little peculiar, while you won’t hear anything like the strange, percussive pops that colour ‘Turn To Dust’ on any other modern R&B record.

Stylistically, it’s definitely a record that fit what was happening in 2017. There are plenty of alt-R&B artists using unconventional production touches to give their music something of an edge. But Take Me Apart does it all in both a very stark and very heavily embellished fashion.

Warp Records continue to sign and nurture up and coming artists who make music that pushes out. Music that isn’t trying to replicate what is happening elsewhere in popular culture, but perhaps happening in scenes and subgenres that fly under the radar.

The success of Warp Records means the label now has a reputation. It’s an arbiter for music of a certain quality, and for music with a certain adventurous streak. That’s not to say every Warp record is a classic, nor that every album they release pushes boundaries in such a way that they reinvent music. But, put on a Warp record, and it’s most likely going to give you something to think about.

