Weezer were an indie rock revelation when they emerged with their self-titled debut in 1994.
They had soaring pop hooks and gloriously fuzzy guitars. Their nerd chic aesthetic made so many of us feel better about the way we looked, while Rivers Cuomo’s lyrics made us feel better about our pained emotions.
Their songs were honest, clever and somehow sounded both classic and fresh. While their career has had its up and downs, Weezer fans have stayed loyal and the band have repaid us with plenty of genius pop songs across their ten albums.
