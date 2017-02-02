“Pinkerton famously bombed, but The Green Album is the first Weezer LP that people truly relished hating, setting the tone for how every Weezer record afterward would be received.”

– Steven Hyden, Grantland

After Pinkerton’s dismal showing, Cuomo dropped out of Harvard (two semesters before completing his degree) and returned to New England to lick his wounds and plot the next phase of his life.

While his bandmates immersed themselves in side-projects (and bassist Matt Sharp left the ranks altogether) Cuomo heavily analysed his writing style and songwriting in general.

He was convinced that he could crack the “code” which made a good song popular.

He wrote literally hundreds of songs in this period – most of them then reworked numerous times – and gradually worked his way to what would become Weezer’s third long-player, The Green Album.

But by now Cuomo seemed to be eternally second-guessing himself, determined not to repeat the mistakes which had led to the scathing reception last time around.

"It's a hideous record,” he reflected of Pinkerton to Entertainment Weekly in 2001.

“It was such a hugely painful mistake that happened in front of hundreds of thousands of people and continues to happen on a grander and grander scale and just won't go away.

“It's like getting really drunk at a party and spilling your guts in front of everyone and feeling incredibly great and cathartic about it, and then waking up the next morning and realizing what a complete fool you made of yourself."

The Green Album – once more produced by Ocasek, perhaps in an attempt to rekindle that initial spark – sets the template for the handful of albums to follow, effectively a clinical exercise in detachment.

“The biggest thing to turn me around [during the making of 2001’s The Green Album] was the all-around failure of Pinkerton,” Cuomo told Pitchfork in 2015, “and feeling like, ‘Oh my goodness, how could I have been so deluded?

"You can't throw out the accepted structure of songs and try to make this operatic masterpiece with all these insanely personal lyrics. You're embarrassing everyone and you let your audience and your band down. Let's do a 180 here.’

“So I got super interested in early pop-rock music like pre-drugs Beatles, Beach Boys, and even going further back to records like Hank Williams.”

But, despite the surface similarity to The Blue Album and a raft of positive feedback and reviews from critics, some publications still lined up to kick The Green Album.

Pitchfork themselves espoused at the time, “It’s unoriginal, moronic and tacky, and that’s all there is to it. Nothing under the surface. Disappointment.”

While some fans lapped it up as a return to form, to many it seemed that all elements of personality were excised in favour of writing at a remove.

Lead single ‘Hash Pipe’ was purportedly about a transsexual prostitute and, to many, even the songs ostensibly about relationships (‘O Girlfriend’, ‘Island In The Sun’) lacked emotional connection.

Yet, the album peaked at number four on the US album chart.

Weezer had become a truly divisive force.

This pattern continued for years, Weezer and Cuomo trying valiantly to win back the hordes of lost fans pining loudly for the old days online but being scotched at every turn.

For 2002’s Maladroit they put demos of the songs on the internet while working on the album in the studio to give fans input into the creative process. This meant radio stations were playing unfinished demos on air well before the album was released, much to the chagrin of Weezer’s label.

Yet this ostensibly inclusive move didn’t seem to please anyone either.

"If you want to listen to a terrific Weezer cover band, proceed directly to Maladroit,” IGN wrote. “Going by title alone, it's exactly as advertised. But, please, in the future, let's leave Weezer to their own devices. Ours aren't working."

It went to number three on the US charts.

The fate of Weezer’s 2005 fifth album Make Believe is mirrored by that of its lead single ‘Beverly Hills’. The song became a radio smash in the States and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Song.

But where many saw the undeniably catchy track as an innocent look at the trappings of success from an outsider’s perspective, others saw it as crass and sarcastic. Both fans and band alike seemingly confused by perceptions of what it means to be a ‘rock star’.

Follow-up single We Are All On Drugs was also taken far more literally than intended, Cuomo’s reluctance to show any vulnerability seeming to add impenetrability to his thought processes.

Once more, some critics loved Make Believe and others loathed it, and it went to number two on the US charts.

Their sixth album was another self-titled affair – this one known as The Red Album (2008) – which, for the first time, allowed lead vocal turns from the other three members in the band (at this point drummer Pat Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner).

Lead single 'Pork & Beans' was a runaway smash – in part due to its once more “gimmicky” video featuring a host of characters from internet memes – while its follow-up ‘Troublemaker’ was another of those polarising tracks that fans either adored or despised.

The patchy album once again divided critics: NME called it “a record that does much to further the claim for Cuomo’s songwriting greatness” whilst The A.V. Club argued: "If the so-called Red Album really is an elaborate goof on an all-too-forgiving fan base, that doesn't make Weezer's newest worst album any less insipid."

It went to number four on the US album charts.

Seventh album Raditude (2009) found Cuomo looking way outside the box for inspiration, co-writing album tracks with disparate collaborators such as rapper Lil Wayne, hip hop producer Jermaine Dupris and members of The All American Rejects.

Its first single (‘If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To’ was a strong enough opening gambit but from there things fell away quickly.

This time, critics really didn’t hold back.

Pop Matters were particularly ferocious in their summation: "Raditude is product. Coldly calculated, joyless product that is designed to be sold, not to be enjoyed. As a Weezer album, it is nothing short of a profound disappointment. By any other standard, it’s just the worst album of the year."

It went to number seven on the US album chart.

Things bottomed out the following year with Hurley, their first after parting ways with Geffen, who’d signed them on promise all those years before.

This time Cuomo co-wrote essentially the entire album with a disparate assortment of writers, ranging from pop scribes such as Linda Perry and Dan Wilson through to more credible collaborators such as Ryan Adams and Mac Davis.

It’s seen by many as a disjointed affair, lead single ‘Memories’ a straight-out paean to the early days of the band and probably the strongest moment.

Once more, critics were lacklustre in their appraisal.

“The albums have kept coming, but the world has moved on, and the band's leader, Rivers Cuomo, seems to have lost the sure touch he once had,” The Guardian offered.

Pitchfork hedged their bets this time, stating, “You can't deny that Cuomo feels no shame and is making exactly the kind of music he wants, and there's ultimately something disarming about that.”

The album still peaked at number six on the US charts –Weezer’s diehard fans are lifers after all – but the spectre of diminishing returns was unavoidable.

It seemed hard to imagine a successful renaissance for Weezer from here.