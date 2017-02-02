The J Files

Weezer

Lindsay McDougall

Weezer - Original (pu0QVPp5NJ)

Original
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Tuesday, 2 February - On-demand (puEQa5EyLQ)

On-demand
Tuesday, February 2, 2016 - 12:00
02:00:00
Tuesday, February 9, 2016 - 12:00
Twitter: @DoctorMcDougall

Weezer

Submitted by rockyrosebery on Fri, 01/27/2017
Weezer
Steve Bell
Weezer
Weezer were an indie rock revelation when they emerged with their self-titled debut in 1994.
They had soaring pop hooks and gloriously fuzzy guitars. Their nerd chic aesthetic made so many of us feel better about the way we looked, while Rivers Cuomo’s lyrics made us feel better about our pained emotions.

Their songs were honest, clever and somehow sounded both classic and fresh. While their career has had its up and downs, Weezer fans have stayed loyal and the band have repaid us with plenty of genius pop songs across their ten albums.

Join Lindsay “The Doctor” McDougall for the Weezer J Files from 8pm, Thursday 2 February on Double J. 

Download the Weezer J Files podcast on iTunes

 

weezer-jfiles-image-by-katherine-brickman-3140x2000.jpg
The Weezer Conundrum

Our complex relationship with Weezer
Weezer iTunes Cropped
“People are generally disappointed by Weezer albums. It’s become the band’s defining ethos – they consistently disappoint the people who love them most. It’s an insular version of disappointment that makes no immediate sense: Weezer distresses the exact same people with every record they release. This should be impossible.”

– Chuck Klosterman, Eating The Dinosaur

Ever since they kicked off their career in a blaze of sing-along glory in the early-‘90s, Weezer has become one of the most confounding bands in the history of rock’n’roll.

Even their most ardent fans seem to hate – or at least won’t own up to liking – the bulk of their recorded output. Yet millions of people worldwide still manage to love the band as an entity in a way that seems completely impervious to letdown or disappointment.

Let’s have a look at how this idiosyncratic band managed to grab so many hearts in the first place, and why both Weezer and their fans have – until recently – seemingly struggled to stay on the same page in the intervening years.

The Good Life

The Blue Album blows up
Weezer Blue Cropped
“I do want to make music that people love, but I also want to make music that I love. I know I can’t please everyone with anything I do, so I don’t think too much about how people are going to take things.”

Rivers Cuomo, The AV Club (2009)

From the outside, Weezer appeared to arrive fully-formed in a cloud of crunchy guitars and infectious singalong choruses. They were the antithesis of the earnest post-grunge bands dominating the radio at the time.

They signed to Nirvana’s label Geffen in 1993 after a year of unacknowledged slog on the LA club scene.

The songs they’d slaved over in their shared garage during that time formed the foundation of their eponymous 1994 debut – known universally as The Blue Album because of its distinctive cover (the first in their growing line of colour-defined self-titled records) – which dropped just weeks after grunge icon Kurt Cobain tragically took his own life.

 

Their first three singles – ‘Undone – The Sweater Song’, ‘Buddy Holly’ and ‘Say It Ain’t So’ – were both eminently accessible and infectious from the get-go, offset by the band’s ‘geeky’ everyman image which manifested on both the album cover and in the heavily played film clips which accompanied the singles.

From day one, Weezer has been unashamed to do things that other people would be ashamed of.

Rivers Cuomo — triple j, 2009

“From day one, Weezer has been unashamed to do things that other people would be ashamed of,” frontman Rivers Cuomo told triple j’s The Doctor and Robbie Buck in 2009.

“I’m sure I just love great pop melodies and those emotional chord progressions and I’m just totally unashamed to go for it.

“I think I’ve been a fan of pop music since the beginning.

"When that melody comes in and grabs at your heart and lifts you up and makes you want to sing along or that killer beat makes you want to rock out.

"I’m just addicted to pop music. Pop-rock! That’s what I’ve always done.”

Cuomo’s direct and often self-deprecating lyrics also proved a massive selling point for Weezer, the cryptic simplicity of his narratives connecting with people in droves.

"In the early-'90s in LA when we were coming up there were a lot of bands that were trying to write lyrics that were extremely abstract and dark and poetic and weird,” the singer told this scribe for The Music’s cover story in 2013.

“At the same time I was listening to the early Beatles and Beach Boys records that had the most innocent lyrics of all time. Just very direct and simple like ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ or songs about surfing. I just thought, 'That is so crazy! I've got to do that!'”

As a result of these convergent factors The Blue Album was an instant success, going gold in their homeland in its first year (it’s now certified triple-platinum) and catapulting the band firmly into the global spotlight, where it looked like they so firmly belonged.

If only things were that easy.

Say It Ain't So

Weezer's deeply personal second album is a critical and commercial bomb
Pinkerton Crop
“The success of Weezer’s first album stirred up a lot of mixed feelings in me – 'Yay, I'm happy' as well as 'I'm not sure this is the life I want to lead’.”

– Rivers Cuomo, liner notes to Alone: The Home Recordings of Rivers Cuomo (2007)

The fame afforded Weezer after the success of The Blue Album didn’t sit well with Cuomo. The trappings of stardom such as mass adulation and the attention of women either didn’t eventuate or only managed to disappoint him. So he immediately took steps to remedy this discomfort and disillusion.

He re-enrolled at the prestigious Harvard University to study classical composition, and also undertook a painful surgical procedure to lengthen his right leg (an affliction he’d been suffering since childhood).

Hospitalised for long periods and hopped up on painkillers, Cuomo originally envisaged Weezer’s next album to be a sci-fi rock opera titled Songs From The Black Hole – the titular space voyage a thinly-veiled allegory for his band’s ascent to fame.

 

He eventually abandoned this conceit in favour of an intensely personal dissection of his own neuroses, a collection of songs about dysfunctional relationships, sexual frustration and identity struggles.

People thought we were kind of jokey and shallow and a corporate version of the Pixies. And I wanted to be taken more seriously.

Rivers Cuomo — OC Weekly

Named Pinkerton, after a character from Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly, the second Weezer album’s drastic tonal shift initially confused all but the most fervent fans upon its release in late-1996.

“I was frustrated with the reception that our first album received,” Cuomo told OC Weekly in 2010.

“You know, what I was hearing was that people thought we were kind of jokey and shallow and a corporate version of the Pixies. And I wanted to be taken more seriously.

"So I wrote the second album, Pinkerton, very carefully; trying to avoid anything that would have made it seem like a novelty act, which is what I assumed was happening on the first record.

“And so then we put out Pinkerton, and it seemed like what I was hearing at that point was, ‘What happened to our fun band? They're catchy and poppy and fun and energetic, and now they're like this bizarre, grotesque, obscene, noisy, not-pop album’.

"And at the same time, it was such a personal record for me. I felt like I was saying, 'Okay world! Here's the truth. Here's what I'm really like'.”

To hammer home the point Cuomo – now having taken full control of the band’s reins – also self-produced the album to ensure it sounded far grittier than the power-pop sheen producer Ric Ocasek (of The Cars) had slathered on The Blue Album.

 

He also refused to make any videos which could be construed as gimmicky, taking away another of the avenues which had helped gain them so much traction first time around.

The album not only stiffed badly compared to its predecessor, but was widely lambasted by fans and pundits alike. Rolling Stone readers in America voting Pinkerton the third worst album of the year.

None of the album’s three singles – ‘El Scorcho’, ‘The Good Life’ and ‘Pink Triangle’ – scored much airplay, and the record effectively sank like a stone, never going higher than #19 on the US charts.

Immediately after the album tour, the band went on hiatus and wouldn’t be seen again for another four years. 

Freak Me Out

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Body: 

– Steven Hyden, Grantland

It was such a hugely painful mistake that happened in front of hundreds of thousands of people and continues to happen on a grander and grander scale and just won't go away.

Rivers Cuomo on Pinkerton  — Entertainment Weekly, 2001

After Pinkerton’s dismal showing, Cuomo dropped out of Harvard (two semesters before completing his degree) and returned to New England to lick his wounds and plot the next phase of his life.

While his bandmates immersed themselves in side-projects (and bassist Matt Sharp left the ranks altogether) Cuomo heavily analysed his writing style and songwriting in general.

He was convinced that he could crack the “code” which made a good song popular.

He wrote literally hundreds of songs in this period – most of them then reworked numerous times – and gradually worked his way to what would become Weezer’s third long-player, The Green Album.

But by now Cuomo seemed to be eternally second-guessing himself, determined not to repeat the mistakes which had led to the scathing reception last time around.

"It's a hideous record,” he reflected of Pinkerton to Entertainment Weekly in 2001.

“It was such a hugely painful mistake that happened in front of hundreds of thousands of people and continues to happen on a grander and grander scale and just won't go away.

“It's like getting really drunk at a party and spilling your guts in front of everyone and feeling incredibly great and cathartic about it, and then waking up the next morning and realizing what a complete fool you made of yourself."

 

The Green Album – once more produced by Ocasek, perhaps in an attempt to rekindle that initial spark – sets the template for the handful of albums to follow, effectively a clinical exercise in detachment.

“The biggest thing to turn me around [during the making of 2001’s The Green Album] was the all-around failure of Pinkerton,” Cuomo told Pitchfork in 2015, “and feeling like, ‘Oh my goodness, how could I have been so deluded?

"You can't throw out the accepted structure of songs and try to make this operatic masterpiece with all these insanely personal lyrics. You're embarrassing everyone and you let your audience and your band down. Let's do a 180 here.’

“So I got super interested in early pop-rock music like pre-drugs Beatles, Beach Boys, and even going further back to records like Hank Williams.”

But, despite the surface similarity to The Blue Album and a raft of positive feedback and reviews from critics, some publications still lined up to kick The Green Album.

Pitchfork themselves espoused at the time, “It’s unoriginal, moronic and tacky, and that’s all there is to it. Nothing under the surface. Disappointment.”

While some fans lapped it up as a return to form, to many it seemed that all elements of personality were excised in favour of writing at a remove.

Lead single ‘Hash Pipe’ was purportedly about a transsexual prostitute and, to many, even the songs ostensibly about relationships (‘O Girlfriend’, ‘Island In The Sun’) lacked emotional connection.

Yet, the album peaked at number four on the US album chart.

Weezer had become a truly divisive force.

This pattern continued for years, Weezer and Cuomo trying valiantly to win back the hordes of lost fans pining loudly for the old days online but being scotched at every turn.

 

For 2002’s Maladroit they put demos of the songs on the internet while working on the album in the studio to give fans input into the creative process. This meant radio stations were playing unfinished demos on air well before the album was released, much to the chagrin of Weezer’s label.

Yet this ostensibly inclusive move didn’t seem to please anyone either.

"If you want to listen to a terrific Weezer cover band, proceed directly to Maladroit,” IGN wrote. “Going by title alone, it's exactly as advertised. But, please, in the future, let's leave Weezer to their own devices. Ours aren't working."

It went to number three on the US charts.

 

The fate of Weezer’s 2005 fifth album Make Believe is mirrored by that of its lead single ‘Beverly Hills’. The song became a radio smash in the States and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Song.

But where many saw the undeniably catchy track as an innocent look at the trappings of success from an outsider’s perspective, others saw it as crass and sarcastic. Both fans and band alike seemingly confused by perceptions of what it means to be a ‘rock star’.

Follow-up single We Are All On Drugs was also taken far more literally than intended, Cuomo’s reluctance to show any vulnerability seeming to add impenetrability to his thought processes.

Once more, some critics loved Make Believe and others loathed it, and it went to number two on the US charts.

 

Their sixth album was another self-titled affair – this one known as The Red Album (2008) – which, for the first time, allowed lead vocal turns from the other three members in the band (at this point drummer Pat Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner).

Lead single 'Pork & Beans' was a runaway smash – in part due to its once more “gimmicky” video featuring a host of characters from internet memes – while its follow-up ‘Troublemaker’ was another of those polarising tracks that fans either adored or despised.

The patchy album once again divided critics: NME called it “a record that does much to further the claim for Cuomo’s songwriting greatness” whilst The A.V. Club argued: "If the so-called Red Album really is an elaborate goof on an all-too-forgiving fan base, that doesn't make Weezer's newest worst album any less insipid."

It went to number four on the US album charts.

 

Seventh album Raditude (2009) found Cuomo looking way outside the box for inspiration, co-writing album tracks with disparate collaborators such as rapper Lil Wayne, hip hop producer Jermaine Dupris and members of The All American Rejects. 

Its first single (‘If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To’ was a strong enough opening gambit but from there things fell away quickly.

This time, critics really didn’t hold back.

Pop Matters were particularly ferocious in their summation: "Raditude is product. Coldly calculated, joyless product that is designed to be sold, not to be enjoyed. As a Weezer album, it is nothing short of a profound disappointment. By any other standard, it’s just the worst album of the year."

It went to number seven on the US album chart.

 

Things bottomed out the following year with Hurley, their first after parting ways with Geffen, who’d signed them on promise all those years before.

This time Cuomo co-wrote essentially the entire album with a disparate assortment of writers, ranging from pop scribes such as Linda Perry and Dan Wilson through to more credible collaborators such as Ryan Adams and Mac Davis.

It’s seen by many as a disjointed affair, lead single ‘Memories’ a straight-out paean to the early days of the band and probably the strongest moment.

Once more, critics were lacklustre in their appraisal.

“The albums have kept coming, but the world has moved on, and the band's leader, Rivers Cuomo, seems to have lost the sure touch he once had,” The Guardian offered.

Pitchfork hedged their bets this time, stating, “You can't deny that Cuomo feels no shame and is making exactly the kind of music he wants, and there's ultimately something disarming about that.”

The album still peaked at number six on the US charts –Weezer’s diehard fans are lifers after all – but the spectre of diminishing returns was unavoidable.

It seemed hard to imagine a successful renaissance for Weezer from here.

Memories

Subtitle: 
Image: 
Body: 

– Steven Hyden, Grantland

Yet while all of this was going on directly with the band through the 2000s, something strange was going on in the background.

A cult of sorts had grown around Pinkerton. New generations of listeners came to the record without the baggage of having loved The Blue Album beforehand and were drawn in by its forthright nature and emotional vulnerability.

And it wasn’t just punters: a generation of emo bands embraced Cuomo’s flagrant introspection on Pinkerton and used it as validation for their own inward-searching meditations. solipsism was no longer a dirty word in the rock’n’roll construct.

 

All of this was enough to make the band – Cuomo in particular – start to re-evaluate the album that they’d been in some ways railing against continuously for the last 15 years.

For a decade at least Weezer had hardly played any songs from Pinkerton in their live set. But, in late-2010, they embarked on a tour which would find them playing both The Blue Album and Pinkerton in full.

Fans worldwide – including delighted Australian followers in 2013 when they were gifted their first audience with Weezer since 1996, literally weeks after Pinkteron first dropped – went apeshit.

To feel loved and accepted for this honest part of myself was inspiring.

Rivers Cuomo — Pitchfork

Pinkerton got reissued and we did a show where we played the whole album from beginning to end to celebrate,” Cuomo told Pitchfork in 2015, “which turned into a series of shows called The Memories Tour.

“The experience of learning those songs again, singing them every night, working on them with the guys, and then being in a relatively small venue with a thousand of the most hardcore Weezer fans and hearing them sing every syllable, seeing them air drum all the fills – it was such an amazing experience and so different to what we’d been doing for years before that.

“So it was a great feeling of validation from the fans, for this album was so personal to me and had been such a source of pain for years. To feel loved and accepted for this honest part of myself was inspiring.”

Thus, the whole landscape changed suddenly for Weezer in a way that could not have been envisaged just 12 months before.

They conducted two Weezer cruises in 2012 and 2014 (curated floating festivals into the Caribbean and the Bahamas respectively, both attended by this scribe and both far too fun to articulate here), which seemed to further validate to the band just how much they were loved and accepted by so many.

 

Their next two albums – Everything Will Be Alright In The End (2014) and The White Album (2016) – were both baggage-free attempts to rekindle their former glories, successful to varying degrees, but both now seeming off-limits to critical cruelty.

“It was bizarre to have the critics actually dig what we were doing,” Cuomo admitted to Rolling Stone in 2016. “A pleasurable kind of bizarre. I feel like we’re on a trajectory and the critics are on a trajectory and at random times they just kind of line up.”

The Weezer story is a decades-long mess of glorious contradictions, soundtracked by some of the most timeless and enduring rock’n’roll ever to grace our stereos, stages and airwaves – a rare tale as fascinating for what happened behind the curtain as it is for the music.

The best thing as a fan is to just drop all notion of artifice and embrace the glorious abandon of the songs. Because, when on their game, Weezer are indubitably one of the greatest rock bands of all time, even if they’re now 25 years young and still pining to replicate their (massive) former glories.

Long may they struggle.

