Someone with just the right mix of passion for the causes they care about and skill as a pop songwriter. Someone who knows just the right way to get their message across.
Xavier Rudd has been that person for over 15 years and he continues to empower, educate and entertain his many, many fans the world over to this day, with his latest record Storm Boy out this week.
With nine studio albums and plenty of amazing stories about his career to share, we’re excited to dedicate two hours to this beloved Australian troubadour as part of the J Files.
