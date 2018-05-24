There is no clear beginning to Xavier Rudd’s musical journey; no ‘a-ha moment’ that kicked off his songwriting. Instead, as seems apt for a surfing hippy from Jan Juc in coastal Victoria, the music always flowed from somewhere within him.

“I don’t know the first song I ever wrote,” he tells Double J. “I can’t remember, because I had a life of doing it, it’s just part of me.

“Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always had these melodies running through my brain. I would sing about things that were happening around me.

“I didn’t know back then that I was writing songs, but essentially I was.”

Rudd’s life as a young man was much the same as any other Australian with itchy feet and an ache to explore the world, at least initially.

He headed to the ski hills of Canada to snowboard, spent his days strapped into ski boots and his evenings playing in local bars around Whistler, motivated primarily by earning himself a ski pass to get back on the slopes.

It wasn’t a luxurious lifestyle.

“I had a Ford Bronco, like an old crappy car, that I used to pack all my gear in, and I’d park it in underground car parks, because it was warm. Otherwise I’d freeze. I slept in the car.”

While his career trajectory means he can now sleep in places with four walls and central heating, his grounded nature and authenticity remains.

He continues to stride onstage barefoot and sing from the heart about issues that are important to him, such as land rights and his connection with nature and spirit.

He walks the talk, inviting charities such as Sea Shepherd into his shows, and actively stands against injustices he sees in the world, playing at protest sites like the Bentley Blockade in 2014. It is one of the reasons that he and his music continues to be so passionately loved.

After those early days in Canada, his popularity quickly bloomed, with his shows filled with both fans and a slew of managers and agents who wanted a piece of the action. Despite this, Rudd released his debut album To Let independently in 2002.

Crowds flocked not only for his musicianship, but also for the unique spectacle of his one-man-band aesthetic. Like an island settled in the middle of the stage, he would surround himself with yidaki, guitars, harmonicas, drums and other instruments that he played simultaneously like some kind of magical octopus.

In the 16 years since that debut album, Rudd has released eight studio albums and eight live albums, each one of them unique in its own way. While his earlier albums Solace (2004), Food in the Belly (2005) and White Moth (2007) very much built on the sound of his debut album, 2008’s Dark Shades of Blue took an electric and unexpected turn.

Using amplified guitars and a much more harrowing, fuller sound, the album highlighted the shadowy side of Xavier’s music, which had been hinted at lyrically but never fully realised until this point. It was more dynamic, experimental and psychedelic than his previous releases, with distortion and guitar effects no one saw coming.

That dark side didn’t last long, with 2010’s Koonyum Sun bringing changes of a different kind, namely the addition of bassist Tio Moloantoa and percussionist Andile Nqubezelo, who Xavier met at an Austrian music festival.

After connecting and chatting about South African music, he discovered they had played with iconic reggae artist Lucky Dube before he was murdered by carjackers in 2007.

They formed a deep connection, both musically and personally, and Xavier Rudd & Izintaba was born, named after the Zulu word for mountains. The melting pot of Xavier’s Indigenous heritage and their South African influence injected a different rhythm into the Koonyum Sun album and into Rudd’s work moving forward.

From a man who started as an island, surrounded by instruments, 2015’s Nanna album saw him completely change tack. On this album, he stepped out as a frontman of a new 10-piece band the United Nations, surrounded by talented musicians from across the country and the world.

It speaks volumes to the respect that Xavier Rudd engenders that both established and emerging musicians came together to be part of his band for both the album and subsequent tours. Uncle Tio stayed on, joined by Chris Lane (Oka), Bobby Alu, Peter Hunt (Kooii), Yeshe Reiners, Georgie Corowa and more.

Stepping out the front of a band gave Xavier a new confidence, and a new look.

“I’ve created a character almost for this record,” he told triple j’s Veronica and Lewis in 2015. “A man with a top hat and a staff. He’s probably someone I’ve always wanted to be. I feel taller in a top hat, which is cool.”